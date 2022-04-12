PinkPantheress Announces Release Date of Collab With Willow Smith, Skrillex and Mura Masa

PinkPantheress is set to unveil her superstar collaboration with Willow Smith, Skrillex and Mura Masa.

Later this month, the young superstar will release "Where You Are," featuring the vocal stylings of Smith and production from the pair of renowned electronic music producers. This will not be the first collaboration between the duo, who joined forces back in 2018 for Masa's bubbly track "Complicated" (with NAO).

As for the upcoming song's lead artists, it marks the first collaborative release from PinkPantheress and Smith. Fans of the two have been begging for a team-up for quite some time now, and PinkPantheress herself shared that she's been waiting for this moment for years.

PinkPantheress took to Instagram in the winter to showcase the upcoming single. With bittersweet electronic production, emotive vocals cut through in a way that feels reminiscent of an introspective nighttime drive in the rain.

It seems the weight of the track was not lost on Skrillex, who shared his own preview alongside a sentimental musing at the time: "Life does speak to you in whispers but if you don’t listen it can become an earth quake."

"Where You Are" is slated to arrive on Friday, April 22nd, 2022.