Pioneer DJ Announces New Season of "DJs in PJs" with Kaskade, Modestep, More

Leading DJ technology company Pioneer DJ is back with the second season of its "DJs in PJs" livestream series, partnering with world-renowned DJs for free and immersive live pajama parties.

The second season of "DJs in PJs" is slated for its official launch on August 6th, 2020 and performances will be broadcasted bi-weekly on Thursdays at 4PM PT (7PM ET). The first show will feature UK duo Modestep, who have emerged as elite DJs and sound designers in the bass music sphere. Pioneer DJ is urging viewers to submit questions for each performance, which will be addressed in a 20-minute moderated artist Q&A hosted by Ryan Roth, Marketing Specialist or Lars Schlichting, Director of Product Planning and Artist Relations.

"In the past three months, we’ve had incredible fun with live stream performances that provide musical escape during lockdown," said John Powell, President, AlphaThetaMusic Americas Inc. (Pioneer DJ). "DJs in PJs fosters connection and creativity through the power of music."

"The DJs in PJs series is firmly rooted in Pioneer DJ’s mission to be one through music," Powell added. "In a time of uncertainty, we hope to offer a positive and welcoming environment where DJs and music lovers of all skillsets can come together, collectively enjoy great music and learn from some of the best in the industry."

You can join the pajama parties via Pioneer DJ USA’s Twitch channel and Facebook page and find the full schedule below.

August 6 – Modestep

August 20 – Junior Sanchez

September 3 – Métrika

September 10 – Kaskade

FOLLOW PIONEER DJ:

Facebook: facebook.com/PioneerDJusa/

Instagram: instagram.com/pioneerdjglobal/:

Twitter: twitter.com/PioneerDJ