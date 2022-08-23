Skip to main content
Police Backpedal, Claim Suspect's Intent Was Not "To Cause a Mass Shooting" at Bass Canyon Festival

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office had released a statement which reported its deputies believed a "mass shooting [was] avoided at Gorge Amphitheater."

Jake West/Bass Canyon

Following the arrest of a gun-wielding man who they believed "may have had plans to commit a mass shooting" at an electronic music festival in Washington, police released a statement downplaying the suspect's intent.

Jonathan R. Moody, 30, was arraigned following the conclusion of Bass Canyon, an event that annually attracts roughly 25,000 people. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office had released a report on Saturday, August 20th which stated its deputies "believe they stopped an Ephrata man who may have had plans to commit a mass shooting at the Gorge Amphitheater" the day prior.

According to the report, Moody was detained after attendees claimed to have seen him inhaling an "unknown substance or gas from a balloon" before loading and concealing two 9mm pistols around his waist. Police say Moody then approached concert-goers to inquire when the festival would end and where people would exit.

After launching an investigation and interviewing Moody, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement clarifying his intent.

Police Backpedal, Claim Suspect's Intent Was Not "To Cause a Mass Shooting" at Bass Canyon Festival

"Detectives have interviewed Moody and have served search warrants on two vehicles," reads the statement. "While the investigation is not yet finished, what we can say is that we now don’t feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting.

Moody, who pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a dangerous weapon and one count of unlawful carrying or handling of a weapon, was released after posting $10,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for September 8th in Grant County District Court.

