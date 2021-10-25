Police Report 34 Felony Arrests Made During EDC Las Vegas 2021

In the wake of the return of EDC Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has reported 34 felony arrests made during the music festival's 2021 edition.

According to a spokesperson for the LVMPD, six more arrests were made for driving under the influence. Police also issued an additional 43 misdemeanor citations, reports local NBC affiliate KSNV News 3. Approximately 500,000 people attended the festival throughout the weekend.

Aerial view of the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. EDC Las Vegas (via Twitter)

Police did not provide any additional information pertaining to the 34 felony arrests. The amount represents a considerable decline compared to the number from the festival's 2019 edition. According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, that year's fest yielded 51 felonies or gross misdemeanor arrests.

EDC returned to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway October 22-24 in celebration of the fabled dance music brand's 25-year anniversary. The festival featured many of the world's top DJs, such as Eric Prydz, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Alison Wonderland, and Zedd.