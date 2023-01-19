Skip to main content
Polo & Pan Are Selling Their Personal Collection of Vintage Audio Equipment

Polo & Pan Are Selling Their Personal Collection of Vintage Audio Equipment

You can now buy the gear used to make Polo & Pan's top tracks, including keyboards, synths, pedals and more.

Rachel Kupfer

You can now buy the gear used to make Polo & Pan's top tracks, including keyboards, synths, pedals and more.

Out with the old and in with the new—French electronic music tandem Polo & Pan are cleaning house, making space in their studio for fresh gear and audio equipment. 

Now, fans can head to the official Polo & Pan Reverb shop to purchase instruments from the duo's treasure trove of vintage audio equipment. The instruments for sale were "pivotal" to the production of many of their hit songs, including "Tunnel" and "Ani Kuni," a member of Reverb's team tells EDM.com.

Perhaps most notably, a pair of Universal Audio Urei 1176 compressors is available. They have been used to create almost all of the Polo & Pan tracks.

PoloPan Gear for Sale

Among Polo & Pan's gear for sale is a pair of Universal Audio Urei 1176 Rev.H compressors.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

terminal v music festival
EVENTS

Terminal V Announces 2023 Lineup With Charlotte de Witte, Amelie Lens, More

The two-day techno and house music festival in Edinburgh will feature six stages and world-class audiovisual production over Easter weekend.

By Rachel Freeman
tiesto alison wonderland
NEWS

A Collaboration From Tiësto and Alison Wonderland May Be In the Works

Perched atop opposite ends of the electronic genre gamut, Tiësto and Alison Wonderland may soon bridge the gap of their wholly singular sounds.

By Jason Heffler
Polo & Pan
NEWS

Polo & Pan Are Selling Their Personal Collection of Vintage Audio Equipment

You can now buy the gear used to make Polo & Pan's top tracks, including keyboards, synths, pedals and more.

By Rachel Freeman

A few other highlights from the collection include a Dynacord DRS-78, Electro-Harmonix V256, Crumar Multiman-S, Korg MS-10 and Roland D-50.

"After many years using [these] legendary compressors, we decided to let them go," Polo & Pan said in a joint statement. "It was a young producer's dream to acquire them. To make it even more cool, [the] pair that we bought was previously owned by Maurice Gibb from The Bee Gees."

You can browse and purchase instruments from Polo & Pan’s collection here.

Follow Polo & Pan:

Facebook: facebook.com/polopan.music
Twitter: twitter.com/polo_and_pan
Instagram: instagram.com/poloandpan
Spotify: spoti.fi/36lYKmF

Related

Polo & Pan
MUSIC RELEASES

Polo & Pan Unleash New EP, Gengis

Polo & Pan's EP includes two remixes of the title track.

Polo & Pan
EVENTS

Polo & Pan Bring Their Psychedelic Kingdom of Color to Los Angeles: Photos

The two French showmen shut down Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall this February for a sold-out celebration of their 2021 album, "Cyclorama."

69986591_1671419325825916_r
NEWS

Thieves Steal Over $15,000 Worth of Studio Gear From Techno Artist

Pfirter has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to replace the stolen gear, which includes a Roland SH-101 synthesizer and two Apple MacBook laptops.

chromaverb-logic-pros-hero
GEAR + TECH

Audio FX 101: Reverb

Using the right kind of effects can make any track stand out. For many producers, using the right amount of effects can be the difference between a banger or a complete bore of a track. Today, we'll discuss one of the most commonly used effects and what it can do to help your productions.

ojas_blue_1500x1680_3
GEAR + TECH

Aromas and Audio: This Innovative Fragrance Diffuser Uses Speaker Design Theory

The designers of the "experimental and revolutionary fragrance diffuser" say it's on the cutting-edge of multi-sensory experiences.

Ableton Compressor
GEAR + TECH

Audio FX 101: Compression

In this installment of "Audio FX 101", we take a look at compression and how it can help your tracks!

CRSSD Ocean View stage at sunset
EVENTS

CRSSD Confirms ODESZA, Lane 8, Kavinsky and More for 2023 Festival In San Diego

The two-day SoCal fest opens ticket sales to the general public on December 22nd.

Screen Shot 2022-11-12 at 1.21.11 AM
GEAR + TECH

Teenage Engineering Unveils Intricate Choir of Wooden Vocalizing "Doll" Synths

Teenage Engineering is bringing a unique set of singing synths to market.