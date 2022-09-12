A 15-Piece Classical Drum & Bass Band Actually Exists—And They're Making Their Festival Debut

Polyphonic paints drum & bass music a truly unique way—by uniting a 15-piece orchestra.

Led by Fiber and The Fiber Pianist, the band aims to reframe the genre's timeless hits into an awe-inspiring orchestral performance, breaking its boundaries by integrating classical music, jazz, hip-hop and even metal. The project’s lineup includes highly acclaimed musicians, like drummer Koen Herfst (Armin van Buuren), hardstyle vocalist Diandra Faye (Da Tweekaz) and members of the Phion Orchestra, who regularly perform for the King of the Netherlands.

Polyphonic’s live debut in July 2021, which was funded by the Dutch Performing Arts Fund, saw them reimagine classics from a number of iconic drum & bass acts, among them Noisia, Chase & Status, High Contrast, Dimension, Netsky, Sub Focus and Macky Gee.

“Drum & bass is mainly created and performed electronically, while live instrumentation can be a spectacular addition," explains The Fiber Pianist, who has arranged every instrument within Polyphonic’s orchestra. "By reinterpreting drum & bass with musicians from other genres and backgrounds, we want to inspire drum & bass artists to push new boundaries."

Having secured a number of tour dates around The Netherlands in early 2023, Polyphonic have now announced their upcoming festival debut at Rampage Amsterdam 2022. The long-standing fest is landing in Amsterdam for the very first time November 4-5 at AFAS Live and will feature performances from the likes of Dimension, FuntCase, Voltage, Holy Goof and many more.

Polyphonic, a 15-piece classical drum & bass band, performing live. c/o Press

Polyphonic's forthcoming performance at one of the world’s most coveted bass music gatherings represents a big moment for the band, whose unique blend of drum & bass and classical music is bound to make a splash.

