Porter Robinson Announces Next "Nurture" Single is Dropping Tomorrow

Porter Robinson fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

The electronic music wunderkind has announced that the next single from Nurture is on the way. Porter took to Twitter today to announce that the track will officially drop tomorrow, sharing nothing but a cryptic photo and an incisive caption that simply reads, "the new single from Nurture comes out tomorrow."

The hype surrounding Porter's much-ballyhooed sophomore album is at a tipping point. The follow-up to his fan-favorite debut Worlds, Nurture has been a topic of much anticipation not only in his fervid fanbase, but also the EDM community at large. The third single follows the releases of "Get Your Wish" and "Something Comforting," both of which represent signature Porter Robinson and serve as bright indicators of what he has in store for Nurture, which is still yet to receive an official release date.

There is no doubt that his fans are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's release will be "Look at the Sky," a scintillating new song Porter unveiled at his virtual Secret Sky Music Festival back in May 2020. You can listen to a preview of that track here.

Check out the announcement below.

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson

Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zu4oNS