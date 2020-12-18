Porter Robinson Has Completed "Nurture": "It’s My Favorite Music I've Ever Made"

Nurture is 100% finished and will be out in "a few months."
Porter Robinson

And just like that, the hype around Porter Robinson's Nurture album is back.

Ever since he dropped the record's third single,"Mirror," Robinson had been very quiet when it came to his hotly anticipated sophomore album—until now. He took to social media today to announce that Nurture is 100% finished, and now that it’s submitted, it will be "a few months" until it comes out. He also wrote that fans can expect one or two singles to drop before the full album. 

"i turned in the absolute final version a few minutes ago," he tweeted. "it’s my favorite music i’ve ever made. i’m so so fucking grateful for the extra time... the album (and me) have both benefitted so much." Check out out the announcement below.

The follow-up to his fan-favorite debut Worlds, Nurture has caused quite the commotion in the EDM world this year. Fans have been clamoring for the album since he first announced it in early 2020, and the excitement only grew when he unveiled its first two singles, "Get Your Wish" and "Something Comforting." By the time he dropped the dreamy "Mirror" alongside a gorgeous mixed media video, the anticipation was at a fever pitch.

At the time of this article's publishing, Nurture still does not have an official release date.

