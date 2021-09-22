September 22, 2021
Porter Robinson Highlights Anthony Fantano's Infamous "Worlds" Album Review During Festival Set
Publish date:

Porter Robinson Highlights Anthony Fantano's Infamous "Worlds" Album Review During Festival Set

Anthony Fantano has published hundreds of album reviews, but few have driven the controversy compared to his take on Porter Robinson's debut.
Author:

Porter Robinson (via YouTube)

Anthony Fantano has published hundreds of album reviews, but few have driven the controversy compared to his take on Porter Robinson's debut.

If you blinked during Porter Robinson's captivating Second Sky festival set over the weekend, you may have just missed the electronic music artist taking a tongue-in-cheek shot at one of Worlds' biggest critics.

Years later, music reviewer Anthony Fantano, theneedledrop on YouTube, is still taking some flak from fans for scoring Robinson's debut album a contentious 5/10 back in 2014. In that fateful review, Fantano said he wasn't a fan of Robinon's stylistic reset at the time, indicating he much preferred the direction of his more EDM-centric prior EP, Spitfire.

Fantano has seemingly come around to Robinson's musical stylings in more recent times, even awarding Nurture an 8/10 earlier this year. However, that didn't stop Robinson from digging up ancient history and including a snippet of Fantano's Worlds review in his Second Sky concert visuals over the weekend. 

As "Divinity" plays in the background, fans elicit an audible cheer the moment Fantano's face appears on screen with his score, a "strong 5," boldly displayed.

Recommended Articles

maxresdefault
NEWS

Porter Robinson Highlights Anthony Fantano's Infamous "Worlds" Album Review During Festival Set

Anthony Fantano has published hundreds of album reviews, but few have driven the controversy compared to his take on Porter Robinson's debut.

Dada Life
MUSIC RELEASES

Dada Life Share Preview of Nostalgic New Electro Track, "Electronic Circus Weapon"

Dada Life shared a preview of the track, which is set to drop on September 24th, on their "Crash & Smile In Dada Land" radio show.

2018_SplashHouse_August_0001824
EVENTS

Goldenvoice and Splash House Curate New Palm Springs Festival, Desert Air

The festival acts as a natural successor to the after-hours events held during Splash House.

Despite the visual jab, Fantano found the humor in his image being included on the main stage. Following his more favorable review of Nurture earlier this year, the two connected for a live interview on YouTube to hash it all out.

"Dude, you need to listen to Spitfire again," Robinson joked during the interview. "That is not as good as you think it is." Check out the full discussion, which covers Fantano's infamous Worlds opinions, Robinson's creative processes, and much more here.

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson
Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zu4oNS

Related

Porter Robinson with blonde hair standing in a grassy meadow.
NEWS

Relive Porter Robinson's Only "Worlds Live" Set of 2019 at Second Sky

Among the highlights of Second Sky Music Festival was this special Porter Robinson set.

maxresdefault
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Hired the Company Behind The Wizarding World of Harry Potter for His Music Festival

"living in the world of this show makes me never wanna leave."

maxresdefault
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Announces Return of Second Sky Music Festival and Dates

Robinson's festival will return to the Bay Area at a brand new venue.

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
NEWS

Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival to be Live Streamed on Twitch

Viewers at home will also get to experience the debut of Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival.

83861167_3392079240850642_9036440384229605376_o
NEWS

Porter Robinson Reveals "Nurture" Tracklist Ahead of Album Release

Porter Robinson's long-awaited sophomore album is finally coming into focus.

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
EVENTS

Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival will Feature the Only "Worlds Live" Set of 2019

Porter Robinson is performing his iconic Worlds Live show for the only time in 2019 at his Second Sky Music Festival.

Minecraft
EVENTS

Fans Are Hosting a Minecraft Tribute Festival to Porter Robinson's Second Sky

Later this month, gamers can attend SECOND AETHER, a Minecraft tribute to Porter Robinson's curated event.

porter-robinson-june-2017-billboard-1548
FEATURES

On This Day in Dance Music History: Porter Robinson Released Worlds

On August 12th 2014, Porter Robinson released his legendary debut album, Worlds.