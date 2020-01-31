Porter Robinson Weighs In on the Debate Around Bootleg Remixes

Bootleg remixes (A.K.A. unofficial remixes) are anything but new. While many may think this is nothing more than bandwagoning off the success of others, Porter Robinson is here to share that he supports the artists who choose to do so.

The discussion stemmed from an Instagram story Robinson posted after a producer on Twitter released a Jersey club edit of his track "Get Your Wish" a mere 24hrs after its release. Instead of knocking this artist for riding his coattails, he asked for his fans to support those who clearly see the beauty in the track just as they do.

It's refreshing to see artists uplifting each other versus tearing them down, especially when it's a producer of Robinson's caliber. A major sentiment he expressed during the making of "Get Your Wish" is the power music has to inspire others. It would be unfair to discredit those who were clearly channeling this inspiration, as he sees it.

H/T: Your EDM

