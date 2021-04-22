Listen to Porter Robinson Break Down the Creative Process of "Get Your Wish" for Song Exploder

The weeks leading up to Porter Robinson's Nurture have been marked by nothing but frisson. And with the album's release looming less than 24 hours away, it's safe to say the anticipation has bubbled over.

Ahead of the release, the Grammy-nominated electronic music virtuoso appeared on a new episode of Song Exploder to dive into Nurture cut "Get Your Wish."

Robinson says that "Get Your Wish," which was recorded on his mother's childhood piano, was written at a crossroads in his life when he questioned whether or not the success he was experiencing was beneficial to his longterm mental health. This time "shaped his identity," he says.

One of the interview's unquestioned highlights comes just past the midway point. When explaining the usage of a muted drum loop—meant to add depth to the arrangement of "Get Your Wish"—Robinson points out that many perfume companies blend in a tiny amount of "fecal odor" into their products. He uses this analogy to illuminate the drum loop as the "poo" of the track, subtly layered in without being conspicuous.

Listen to the full Song Exploder episode below.

