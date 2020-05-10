Watch Porter Robinson's Reaction After Hearing Lil B's "Porter Robinson Based Freestyle" for the First Time

Fresh off his wildly successful virtual music festival Secret Sky, Porter Robinson is already getting a little nostalgic.

One of the highlights of Porter's set from the fest was the unexpected debut of a new track featuring the vocals of infamous Bay Area rapper Lil B. EDM Twitter was aflame with theories, and most fans speculated that it was an unreleased collaboration between the two.

Porter, however, took to Twitter today to reveal the story behind the song, which he unveiled is actually a simple freestyle demo by Lil B. Titled "PORTER ROBINSON BASED FREESTYLE," the track was sent to Porter by Lil B as a Christmas present after one of the former's friends tracked down the latter and was able to secure a freestyle. Porter shared a video of the first time he ever heard it, and his reaction is priceless.

As of the time of writing, Porter hasn't revealed any more information about the song, including a release date.

You can relive the magic of the first ever Secret Sky Music Festival here.

