Porter Robinson Shares Preview, Announces Release Date of "Look At The Sky"

Fans have been clamoring for the "Nurture" single since its debut at Porter's Secret Sky Festival back in May 2020.
Porter Robinson is one step closer to the release of Nurture

Fans can now breathe a sigh of relief after Porter announced that the hotly anticipated Nurture cut "Look At The Sky" will officially drop on January 27th, 2021. He debuted the track back in May 2020, when he unveiled it during his riveting Secret Sky Music Festival set. Since then, the song has been hyped into oblivion, emerging as one of the most anticipated Porter releases in years.

The famed Worlds producer took to Twitter to share a preview, which you can check out below.

In December 2020 Porter announced that Nurture, his ballyhooed sophomore album, was finally complete, saying that the record is his "favorite music [he's] ever made." At the time of the tweet, he said the album will come out in "a few months." He also wrote that fans can expect one or two singles to drop before the full album, which brings us to today's announcement of the impending release of "Look At The Sky."

You can pre-save "Look At The Sky" ahead of its January 27th, 2021 release here.

