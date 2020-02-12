Nearly 4 Years After its Release, Porter Robinson and Madeon's Shelter has Gone Gold

Porter Robinson and Madeon's "Shelter" has been certified Gold by the RIAA. The single, which additionally features Madeon as a vocalist, has achieved the milestone nearly four years following its original release.

Gold status is achieved for records surpassing 500,000 in equivalent unit sales. In the streaming segment, 1,500 streams is the equivalent of one unit sale.

The new milestone comes as both artists have recerntly returned to showcase new music. Madeon released his sophomore album Good Faith in late 2019 after waiting four years following his debut album release.

Even more recently, Porter Robinson took the dance music community by storm with the announcement of his own sophomore album, Nurture, and release of its leading single, "Get Your Wish."

Perhaps with both artists making recent headlines fans were feeling nostalgic. It's clear "Shelter," a collaboration that singlehandedly inspired a tour as well as a short film, will remain in heavy rotation among dance music fans in the years to come.

