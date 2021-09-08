Porter Robinson Is Debuting a New Alias at Second Sky Music Festival: Listen to a Preview

The dance music superstar said his new Air to Earth alias is "focused on sample-driven, tranquil proghouse and airy disco."

It's becoming more and more clear that Porter Robinson's upcoming Second Sky Music Festival may be one of 2021's best.

Just one week after announcing a special partnership with the designer behind Universal Studios' The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Robinson sent his fanbase into a frenzy by unveiling a new musical side project. He's set to debut the alias, dubbed Air to Earth, at Second Sky 2021 and perform two sets.

"my new live-only dj sideproject called Air to Earth," Robinson tweeted alongside a preview of unreleased music. "it's focused on sample-driven, tranquil proghouse and airy disco. i'll be opening both days of Second Sky with this project!"

The electronic music luminary, who received a 2018 Grammy nomination for another nom de plume, Virtual Self, shed some light on the new project in a follow-up tweet.

"i started doing the opening set at Second Sky every year, because i wanted to make sure even the earliest artists had a big crowd to play to," Robinson continued. "Air to Earth came about with that in mind, like… the feeling of walking into the festival to THIS kind of music really excites me!"

The 2021 edition of Second Sky is scheduled for September 18th to 19th at the Oakland Arena Grounds. The lineup features performances from Robinson, Madeon, Toro y Moi, and Jai Wolf, among others.

