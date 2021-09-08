September 8, 2021
Porter Robinson Is Debuting a New Alias at Second Sky Music Festival: Listen to a Preview
Publish date:

Porter Robinson Is Debuting a New Alias at Second Sky Music Festival: Listen to a Preview

The dance music superstar said his new Air to Earth alias is "focused on sample-driven, tranquil proghouse and airy disco."
Author:

Porter Robinson (via Twitter)

The dance music superstar said his new Air to Earth alias is "focused on sample-driven, tranquil proghouse and airy disco."

It's becoming more and more clear that Porter Robinson's upcoming Second Sky Music Festival may be one of 2021's best.

Just one week after announcing a special partnership with the designer behind Universal Studios' The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Robinson sent his fanbase into a frenzy by unveiling a new musical side project. He's set to debut the alias, dubbed Air to Earth, at Second Sky 2021 and perform two sets.

"my new live-only dj sideproject called Air to Earth," Robinson tweeted alongside a preview of unreleased music. "it's focused on sample-driven, tranquil proghouse and airy disco. i'll be opening both days of Second Sky with this project!"

The electronic music luminary, who received a 2018 Grammy nomination for another nom de plume, Virtual Self, shed some light on the new project in a follow-up tweet.

Recommended Articles

_DSC1552
EVENTS

Jamie Jones' Paradise in the Park Returns to Los Angeles

On Saturday, August 21st, Jamie Jones and the Paradise crew took over Pershing Square for an unforgettable day of house music.

A color press photo of Armin van Buuren wearing a black tee shirt and standing against a giant letter A.
NEWS

Sensorium Galaxy Adds Armin van Buuren to Lineup for Upcoming VR DJ Sets

van Buuren joins Charlotte de Witte, Black Coffee, Carl Cox and more as artists scheduled to perform in Sensorium Galaxy's PRISM metaverse.

Elements-Festival-1631016598
NEWS

Elements Festival Issues Apology After Attendees Compare 2021 Event to Fyre Festival

Organizers issued a statement via social media to apologize for "disappointments," but refrained from mentioning refunds.

"i started doing the opening set at Second Sky every year, because i wanted to make sure even the earliest artists had a big crowd to play to," Robinson continued. "Air to Earth came about with that in mind, like… the feeling of walking into the festival to THIS kind of music really excites me!"

The 2021 edition of Second Sky is scheduled for September 18th to 19th at the Oakland Arena Grounds. The lineup features performances from Robinson, Madeon, Toro y Moi, and Jai Wolf, among others.

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson
Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson
Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zu4oNS

Related

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
NEWS

Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival to be Live Streamed on Twitch

Viewers at home will also get to experience the debut of Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival.

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
EVENTS

It's Official: Porter Robinson's Second Sky Music Festival is Here to Stay

...Although we could have told you that months ago.

porter-robinson-june-2017-billboard-1548
NEWS

Here are 9 Live Sets from Porter Robinson's Second Sky Music Festival

We know you wish it was still last weekend...

A color photo of DJ/producer Porter Robinson during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
EVENTS

Porter Robinson's Second Sky Festival will Feature the Only "Worlds Live" Set of 2019

Porter Robinson is performing his iconic Worlds Live show for the only time in 2019 at his Second Sky Music Festival.

EDM DJ/producer Skrillex flashing a peace sign at a red carpet event.
EVENTS

Watch Skrillex's Surprise set at Porter Robinson's Second Sky Music Festival

At long last, Skrillex's Second Sky Music Festival performance is available.

Porter Robinson with blonde hair standing in a grassy meadow.
NEWS

Relive Porter Robinson's Only "Worlds Live" Set of 2019 at Second Sky

Among the highlights of Second Sky Music Festival was this special Porter Robinson set.

Porter Robinson
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Shares Full Second Sky 2021 Lineup With Madeon, Jai Wolf, More

Robinson has once again pulled out all the stops for his curated music festival in the Bay.

maxresdefault
EVENTS

Porter Robinson Announces Return of Second Sky Music Festival and Dates

Robinson's festival will return to the Bay Area at a brand new venue.