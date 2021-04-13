Porter Robinson Reveals "Nurture" Tracklist Ahead of Album Release

Porter Robinson Reveals "Nurture" Tracklist Ahead of Album Release

Porter Robinson's long-awaited sophomore album is finally coming into focus.
Porter Robinson

Porter Robinson's long-awaited sophomore album is finally coming into focus.

The album hype has grown exponentially stronger around Porter Robinson's sophomore effort after the producer revealed a full tracklist for Nurture.

There are few albums in electronic music that have reached the level of critical acclaim achieved by Robinson's debut, Worlds. As a result, the stakes for his follow-up could not be higher. After a seven-year gap between the albums, fans are certainly hoping it's worth the wait.

Of course, we're not necessarily diving into the complete unknown as Robinson has already released a handful of singles, "Look At The Sky," "Mirror," "Get Your Wish," "Something Comforting," and most recently, "Musician." We now know, however, that Nurture will consist of 14 tracks in total.

Intriguingly, it seems Robinson's singles cover a significant chunk of the beginning half of the album. They cover tracks #2 through #5, one after another, with "Mirror" being the only outlier at #10.

In typical Porter Robinson fashion, the tracklist still leaves a lot up to the imagination, and because of that, artists have simply begun commenting on the song titles themselves. "I like the sounds of 'dull scythe'," REZZ commented. "Sounds like a top tier insult."

Rest assured, the wait is almost over as Nurture is slated to drop in full on April 23rd. 

