Watch Porter Robinson's Behind-the-Scenes "Nurture Live" Mini-Documentary

Robinson's new doc details what went into one of his beloved "Nurture" performances.

This fall, Porter Robinson will be bringing his beloved "Nurture Live" show on the road to fans in over two dozen cities. While we already received a dazzling glimpse into the production via his headlining Secret Sky performance, nothing compares to the energy felt in the room during a live show.

While much of the credit goes to Robinson himself, it wouldn't be possible without the hard work of his crew. Today he released on his YouTube channel a mini-documentary highlighting how he's working to bring his third album to life.

Without giving too much away, the video is narrated by Robinson and features new, behind-the-scenes footage during the rehearsal and recording of his "Nurture Live" sets. He sheds light on his favorite parts of the process and gives much-deserved credit to his team before his audio engineer, animator, and VJ detail their contributions to the show.

Check out the mini-documentary below.

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson

Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson

Spotify: spoti.fi/2Zu4oNS