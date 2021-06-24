Watch Porter Robinson's Behind-the-Scenes "Nurture Live" Mini-Documentary
This fall, Porter Robinson will be bringing his beloved "Nurture Live" show on the road to fans in over two dozen cities. While we already received a dazzling glimpse into the production via his headlining Secret Sky performance, nothing compares to the energy felt in the room during a live show.
While much of the credit goes to Robinson himself, it wouldn't be possible without the hard work of his crew. Today he released on his YouTube channel a mini-documentary highlighting how he's working to bring his third album to life.
Without giving too much away, the video is narrated by Robinson and features new, behind-the-scenes footage during the rehearsal and recording of his "Nurture Live" sets. He sheds light on his favorite parts of the process and gives much-deserved credit to his team before his audio engineer, animator, and VJ detail their contributions to the show.
Check out the mini-documentary below.
