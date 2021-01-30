Porter Robinson Opens Up About Overcoming Depression to Produce "Nurture"

In a new interview with Anna Lunoe on her danceXL Apple Music radio show, Porter Robinson opened up about the origins of Nurture, his highly anticipated sophomore album.

"The album came after a real kind of emotional and creative low point for me, where I just was genuinely feeling like I was not capable of making music anymore. I was just extremely stuck," Robinson lamented. "I was really, really depressed. I was feeling a lot of pressure and was really unhappy with everything that I was coming up with."

The very first time he listened to Nurture in full, Robinson said he found himself focusing on each and every sonic element he deemed a mistake, viewing his first album in seven years "through the most negative lens possible." However, he eventually listened again in his car, where he openly weeped due to having accomplished the album he dreamed of.

Robinson concluded the interview on an encouraging note, telling Lunoe that he’s "okay now" after channeling what would ultimately become the themes of Nurture—hope, gratitude, and mindfulness—into his everyday life.

Apple Music subscribers can listen to the full episode here. Robinson recently released the latest single to appear on Nurture, "Look At The Sky," along with an immersive 360° audiovisual experience soundtracked by the song.

