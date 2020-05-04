Porter Robinson Announces Secret Sky Music Festival Livestream

Porter Robinson took to Twitter today to announce his new virtual music fest, Secret Sky Music Festival. Along with the announcement came a teaser video to the tune of Porter's "Something Comforting."

Secret Sky Music Festival will go down on May 9th, 2020. The livestream event will be in support of the fight against COVID-19, as 100% of proceeds will be donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was recently depleted of its funds. As of the time of writing, no announcement has been made regarding this lineup or streaming destination.

You can RSVP to Secret Sky Music Festival here.

FOLLOW PORTER ROBINSON:

Facebook: facebook.com/porterrobinsonmusic

Twitter: twitter.com/porterrobinson

Instagram: instagram.com/porterrobinson

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/porter-robinson