Porter Robinson Uploads Full Secret Sky Set

After a whirlwind week for Porter Robinson in which he announced, planned and performed at his first virtual music festival, Secret Sky, the prolific producer and DJ and uploaded his set for his fans to relive the magic.

His performance was bursting at the seams with the distinct ingenuity, forward-thinking sonic flair, and pure rapture of a signature Porter Robinson set. It served as perhaps the most popular of the fest, which many are lauding as the quintessential virtual music festival among the litany of livestream events launched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the highlights of Porter's set is the debut of a curated Lil B freestyle and a never-before-heard mashup of his electro house staple "Language" and Avril Lavigne's 2002 pop-punk classic "I'm With You."

You can watch Porter's set in full below.

