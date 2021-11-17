Avicii's Official Biography Now Available for Pre-Order

Fans of Avicii can now pre-order the late dance music legend's official biography, which could offer new perspectives on the life of one of the most virtuosic EDM artists of all-time.

According to the biography's publisher, the biography "paints an honest picture" of Avicii prior to his tragic death in 2018. Author Måns Mosesson fleshed out the book using excerpts from interviews with Avicii's family, friends and colleagues in the music industry.

Avicii took his own life at the age of 28 after grappling with mental health struggles contrived largely from a grueling touring schedule, which reportedly contained up to 250 shows annually. Revered as one of the most gifted melody creators in the world, he is responsible for a slew of the EDM genre's most prized generational anthems, like "Levels," which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Cover of "Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii." Little, Brown and Company

It seems the electronic music community is grasping at straws to keep the star of Avicii's legacy shining bright. A new documentary chronicling his life is set to release in 2023 and will feature never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with the artist himself.

Proceeds from sales of Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, a charity launched by Avicii's parents in their son's memory to aid research and preventative actions against suicide.

You can pre-order your copy here.