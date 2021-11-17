Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Avicii's Official Biography Now Available for Pre-Order
Publish date:

Avicii's Official Biography Now Available for Pre-Order

According to the biography's publisher, it "paints an honest picture" of Avicii prior to his tragic death in 2018.
Author:

Sean Eriksson

According to the biography's publisher, it "paints an honest picture" of Avicii prior to his tragic death in 2018.

Fans of Avicii can now pre-order the late dance music legend's official biography, which could offer new perspectives on the life of one of the most virtuosic EDM artists of all-time.

According to the biography's publisher, the biography "paints an honest picture" of Avicii prior to his tragic death in 2018. Author Måns Mosesson fleshed out the book using excerpts from interviews with Avicii's family, friends and colleagues in the music industry.

Avicii took his own life at the age of 28 after grappling with mental health struggles contrived largely from a grueling touring schedule, which reportedly contained up to 250 shows annually. Revered as one of the most gifted melody creators in the world, he is responsible for a slew of the EDM genre's most prized generational anthems, like "Levels," which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Cover of "Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii."

Cover of "Tim – The Official Biography of Avicii."

Recommended Articles

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii's Official Biography Now Available for Pre-Order

According to the biography's publisher, it "paints an honest picture" of Avicii prior to his tragic death in 2018.

12 seconds ago
ultra music festival 2018
EVENTS

Ultra Music Festival Announces Phase 2 Lineup With Headliners Tiësto, Seven Lions, More

Over 80 artists were revealed, joining Kygo, David Guetta, DJ Snake and more.

2 hours ago
EDM_com_Cover photo
NEWS

Want an Engaged Fanbase? The World #1 Techno Producer Will Show You How

Viberate partners with UMEK to teach practical data analytics skills to artists and labels worldwide.

4 hours ago

It seems the electronic music community is grasping at straws to keep the star of Avicii's legacy shining bright. A new documentary chronicling his life is set to release in 2023 and will feature never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with the artist himself.

Proceeds from sales of Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii will benefit the Tim Bergling Foundation, a charity launched by Avicii's parents in their son's memory to aid research and preventative actions against suicide.

You can pre-order your copy here.

Related

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii's Biography Officially Slated for 2021 Release: Read the Synopsis

The speculation surrounding the release of Avicii's biography can now be put to bed.

Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) playing an acoustic guitar with studio equipment in the background.
NEWS

Avicii's Biography will be Penned by Swedish Writer Måns Mosesson

By 2020, Albert Bonniers Förlag could publish Avicii's documentary.

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii's Biography Receives Official North America Release Date

Fans can get their hands on a copy in November.

avicii
NEWS

Stream: Tomorrowland's One World Radio Tribute to Avicii Is Now Live

The stream remembers Avicii three years to the day after his tragic death.

Avicii Tim Bergling
MUSIC RELEASES

The Tracklist for Avicii's Postumous Album, Tim, is Now Available

The details of Avicii's upcoming album have trickled out.

aoki funko
Lifestyle

Steve Aoki's Original Funko Pop is Now Available for Pre-Order

Like one of his signature cakes, Aoki's likeness has been baked and congealed into a Funko figure.

Avicii
FEATURES

Remember Avicii By Reliving 5 of His Most Unforgettable Moments

On the second anniversary of his death, we honor Avicii's legacy.

TimStudio2104_edit 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Tim, The Posthumous Album by Avicii, is Out Now

Avicii had mostly completed the songs on Tim prior to his passing.