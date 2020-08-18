Major Lazer, Disclosure Included in Barack Obama's 2020 Summer Playlist

Ahead of the upcoming Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama shared a new playlist with his favorite tracks for summer 2020.

It's particularly noteworthy as two dance music mainstay acts managed to receive presidential approval. Major Lazer's massive collaboration alongside Beyoncé and Shatta Wale, "ALREADY," a track from Beyoncé's recently released Black Is King album, made the cut.

UK house hitmakers Disclosure also join the ranks with a remix of their collaboration "Know Your Worth" alongside Davido, Tems, and Khalid having caught the Obama's attention.

The eclectic playlist is comprised of just over fifty songs and features several artists who will be performing during this week's Democratic National Convention, which kicked off Monday evening. The event will include performances by Billie Eilish, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and more.

Obama has made a habit of posting his playlist picks biannually, but this is the first installment in recent memory that has included multiple dance music offerings. It's no secret the President remains an avid hip-hop and R&B fan, and clearly the cross-genre collaborations coming out of the dance music space have piqued his interest.

Obama's playlist arrives shortly after his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, dropped a selection of her own favorite tracks in honor of her new podcast.