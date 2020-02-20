Pretty Lights is Back in the Studio

Fans have waited over two years to hear anything new from prolific electronic music producer Pretty Lights (real name Derek Vincent Smith). A photo was just posted to hip-hop artist Illuminati Congo's Instagram page that apparently bears some good news.

The image shows Smith and his brother, also known as Motifv, together in the studio with the caption, "Sound sorcery with the G's Pretty Lights and Motivf". Fans are already chomping at the bit to hear just a bit of that sound sorcery (whether it's a Pretty Lights or Illuminati Congo project), but there is still no telling when new music will actually be released. The only thing that's certain is that Pretty Lights is back in the lab, cooking up something special that will undoubtedly be a delight for all of his devoted fans.

Smith's latest single was "Rainbows & Waterfalls," which came out in 2017. His last show was at Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado in August 2018. Fans will certainly be satiated if new music is on the way, but they also surely hope to see Smith in the touring circuit once again. There's no word on that either, but keep your eyes peeled on Smith's social media for more updates.

