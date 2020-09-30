Pretty Lights Wipes His Instagram, Sparking Rumors of New Music

What does Pretty Lights have up his sleeve?

The renowned multi-instrumentalist and DJ has wiped his Instagram account, leading many to believe he may have new music to promote. Pretty Lights, who continues to be one of the most prolific artists in electronic music despite a lengthy hiatus from the scene, hasn't released a full album since 2013's A Color Map of the Sun and its b-side, The Hidden Shades. He has treated fans to a few singles since, like "Only Yesterday" and "Rainbows & Waterfalls, but for the most part, he has remained dormant.

It's important to note that this news is—by no means—a firm confirmation of new Pretty Lights music on the horizon. However, such a move does indicate that a big announcement may be looming. Whether that announcement pertains to new music, merchandise, tour dates, or something else entirely is not yet known. Fans will have to sit tight and keep their eyes peeled on Pretty Lights' socials.

Check out a screenshot of Pretty Light's wiped Instagram below.

