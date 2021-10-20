October 20, 2021
London's Printworks Club Is Featured in "The Batman" Film: Watch the Trailer

DC Films

Publish date:

London's Printworks Club Is Featured in "The Batman" Film: Watch the Trailer

The trailer for the film shows Robert Pattinson's Batman fighting in the iconic London venue.
Author:

It turns out Robert Pattinson's Batman is that guy who gets thrown out of the club for fighting.

Nerds, comic book fans, film buffs everywhere rejoiced after the first trailer of the next movie in the Batman saga dropped. Premiered at the DC FanDome virtual event over the weekend, the trailer for the Matt Reeves-directed film, The Batman, also raised the collective eyebrow of the electronic music community.

No, Batman does not don glowsticks and go to EDC with his besties or headbang at Lost Lands. Instead he heads to London's iconic Printworks club for one of the film's epic fight scenes.

Shortly after the trailer's premiere, a number of eagle-eyed fans identified the venue in the video and shared on Twitter. In a "blink and you'll miss it" moment, Batman can be seen beating up The Riddler or The Penguin's henchmen in the internationally renowned club, which has apparently been moved from London to Gotham City.

Recommended Articles

red flag
FEATURES

Red Flags Are Dominating EDM Twitter—Here Are Some of the Funniest Posts

Deorro, Blanke, Nitti Gritti and more electronic music artists have offered their takes on the hilarious "red flag" social media trend.

22 minutes ago
Photo by Tre Karson
OPINION

"Pretty Dark Loud": How My Most Challenging Times Inspired My First Album

"I never thought music would take me to the places it has, but I’m most excited to see the places that it will lead me to next."

30 minutes ago
dj diesel shaq
EVENTS

Shaquille O'Neal Joins Impressive Lineup at the 2021 Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

Shaq, who will perform a DJ set, joins Twenty One Pilots and legendary "Piano Man" singer-songwriter Billy Joel on the bill at Austin's largest outdoor venue.

32 minutes ago

For those looking to get a better look at the footage, the clip can be found at the 1:25 minute mark of the trailer. Check it out below.

The extent of the scene filmed in Printworks is not known at this time. The Batman starring Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Paul Dano is scheduled to hit the big screen on Friday, March 4th, 2022.

Related

Pacha
NEWS

Pacha Group is Expanding With a New Club in London

The legendary clubbing brand has taken over the iconic Café de Paris in the West End.

37760060_10156457944636585_3819436797683826688_o
NEWS

Wilkinson Announces New London Club Night ‘Sleepless’

Wilkinson returns to the underground with a three hour set at Egg London.

Rick and Morty
NEWS

Two Justice Tracks Featured in Rick and Morty Season 4 Trailer

"Genesis" and "Stress" from Justice's self-titled album were featured in the trailer for Season 4 of Rick and Morty.

Headshot of NOISIA.
EVENTS

NOISIΛ Announce Final London Show

The iconic trio's farewell tour ends in December 2021.

Space Jam: A New Legacy
NEWS

RL Grime's "Scylla" Featured in First "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Trailer

The LeBron James and Bugs Bunny-led trailer featured music from RL Grime's 2014 album "VOID."

A press photo of Colorado DJ/producer GRiZ (real name Grant Richard Kwiecinski).
NEWS

The Borderlands 3 Trailer Features Music from GRiZ

The upcoming first-person RPG Borderlands 3 features music from future funk artist, GRiZ.

Avicii Scoob Trailer
NEWS

Avicii Featured in Trailer for Scooby-Doo Origin Movie, Scoob!

"Without You" featuring Sandro Cavazza by Avicii was featured in the trailer for the upcoming Scooby-Doo reboot.

Fall Guys Season 4 Trailer
Lifestyle

GUNSHIP's "The Video Game Champion" Featured in Fall Guys Season 4 Trailer

The trio's 2018 song was featured in the newest trailer for the popular battle royale game.