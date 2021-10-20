London's Printworks Club Is Featured in "The Batman" Film: Watch the Trailer

It turns out Robert Pattinson's Batman is that guy who gets thrown out of the club for fighting.

Nerds, comic book fans, film buffs everywhere rejoiced after the first trailer of the next movie in the Batman saga dropped. Premiered at the DC FanDome virtual event over the weekend, the trailer for the Matt Reeves-directed film, The Batman, also raised the collective eyebrow of the electronic music community.

No, Batman does not don glowsticks and go to EDC with his besties or headbang at Lost Lands. Instead he heads to London's iconic Printworks club for one of the film's epic fight scenes.

Shortly after the trailer's premiere, a number of eagle-eyed fans identified the venue in the video and shared on Twitter. In a "blink and you'll miss it" moment, Batman can be seen beating up The Riddler or The Penguin's henchmen in the internationally renowned club, which has apparently been moved from London to Gotham City.

For those looking to get a better look at the footage, the clip can be found at the 1:25 minute mark of the trailer. Check it out below.

The extent of the scene filmed in Printworks is not known at this time. The Batman starring Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Paul Dano is scheduled to hit the big screen on Friday, March 4th, 2022.