Producers of Upcoming Italian Film Deny Reports of Dank Punk Score

The dance music community was buzzing yesterday with the news that legendary electronic duo Daft Punk would be reentering the public eye by scoring a forthcoming film. The score for Dario Argento's Occhiali Neri (Black Glasses) would have been the enigmatic duo's first since 2010's Tron: Legacy, which was nominated for Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media at the 54th Grammy Awards.

Producers of Argento’s film have now issued a statement denying all reports of Daft Punk's involvement with the film, the first of which was published in Italian newspaper la Repubblica. “They know all my films,” Argento told la Repubblica. “They learned through a mutual French friend that I was working on a new film and they contacted me to tell me that they wanted to collaborate with me.”

Producers Conchita Airoldi (of Urania Pictures) and Brahim Chioua (of Getaway Pictures) went on the record to declare that Argento’s sentiments reflected as a mere “desire to work with Daft Punk” as opposed to a finalized agreement.

“Urania Pictures and Getaway Films, producers of Dario Argento’s Dark Glasses, wish to react to the rumours currently circulating, following an interview in La Repubblica in which Argento stated that Daft Punk were to compose the soundtrack of his new movie,” said Airoldi and Chioua. “This statement reflects Argento’s desire to work with Daft Punk, however there has been no agreement nor discussions between both parties. The movie is currently in pre-production, and Dario’s wish is not on today’s agenda.”

The denial is a disheartening blow to those who wish to hear new Daft Punk music, but the prospect of the iconic duo joining the film isn't completely dead. We will be providing updates on this story as soon as they become available.