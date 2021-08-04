Protohype to Appear on Star-Studded Album From Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello
Protohype to Appear on Star-Studded Album From Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello

Protohype joins a slew of legendary artists, such as Bruce Springsteen, Damian Marley, and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.
Rukes

Protohype joins a slew of legendary artists, such as Bruce Springsteen, Damian Marley, and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

It's not every day an electronic music artist sees their name alongside Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder on an album. But Protohype isn't just any artist.

The Nashville-born, neck-breaking dubstep vet has been confirmed to appear on The Atlas Underground Fire, the star-studded upcoming album from Tom Morello. Protohype, who has long been championed for his versatility and genre-fluid approach to production, took to social media to exult in the pie-in-the-sky collab and share a preview. "[D]reams come true," he tweeted.

Check out the clip of the raucous electronic-rock hybrid, dubbed "Charmed I’m Sure," below.

Morello, perhaps best known as the virtuosic guitarist of iconic rock band Rage Against the Machine, has locked in a staggering list of collaborators for the album. Scheduled for release on October 15th, 2021 via Mom + Pop, The Atlas Underground Fire will feature Damian Marley, Bring Me The Horizon, Chris Stapleton, Phantogram, and Mike Posner, among others. 

The album also flaunts a ballyhooed cover of AC/DC's "Highway to Hell," which features Springsteen and Vedder (of Pearl Jam) in a clash of two of the most decorated musicians of all-time. Take a listen below.

"Our version of ‘Highway to Hell’ pays homage to AC/DC but with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, bringing this legendary song into the future," Morello said in a statement. "One of the greatest rock ’n’ roll songs of all time sung by two of the greatest rock ’n’ roll singers of all time. And then I drop a shredding guitar solo. Thank you and good night."

Check out the album art and full tracklist below.

The Atlas Underground Fire Tracklist:

1. Harlem Hellfighter
2. Highway To Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)
3. Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)
4. Driving To Texas (featuring Phantogram)
5. The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)
6. Hold The Line (featuring grandson)
7. Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)
8. The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)
9. Night Witch (featuring phem)
10. Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)
11. Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)
12. On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)

Artwork for The Atlas Underground Fire, an upcoming album by Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine.

Artwork for The Atlas Underground Fire, an upcoming album by Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine.

