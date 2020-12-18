Q-Dance to Debut Audiovisual Hardstyle Experience on Netflix

Q-Dance to Debut Audiovisual Hardstyle Experience on Netflix

The special hardstyle show will be available on Netflix December 22nd.
Author:
Publish date:

Menno van der Veen

Q-Dance, best known for their wildly popular hardstyle festival Defqon 1, has scored a landmark deal with Netflix. On December 22nd, their audiovisual experience Qlimax: The Source will be available to stream for the first time. 

Q-Dance has enlisted an impressive list of artists for Qlimax: The Source, including performances from Sub Zero Project, Phuture Noize, Headhunterz and JDX, B-Front, KELTEK, and Sefa. While we've only been able to view the trailer so far, Qlimax: The Source is looking to be quite the sinister offering. Opening with flare-like flashes in the darkness, the trailer quickly cuts to an intimidating figure with glimpses of each of the contributing artists. To wrap things up, the trailer then gives viewers a preview of the various worlds Q-Dance has created for the project. 

Though we've seen Netflix produce content that explores dance music in the past, such as XOXO and Turn Up Charlie, this will be the company's first run at a hardstyle-focused cinematic endeavor. Even more enticing is the notion that Q-Dance's deal could potentially pave the way for more dance music features on Netflix. 

You can watch the trailer for Qlimax: The Source below. 

FOLLOW Q-DANCE:

Website: q-dance.com
Facebook: facebook.com/Qdance
Twitter: twitter.com/Q_Dance
Instagram: instagram.com/q_dance

Related

Defqon.1 2019
EVENTS

Q-dance Announces "Defqon.1 at Home" Livestream with Over 80 Artists Set to Perform

Big news for hardstyle fans.

Q-Dance MDMA Pill
NEWS

Warning Issued Against High-Strength "Q-Dance" MDMA Pills

The pills are said to contain an average of 190mg of MDMA.

Avicii
NEWS

Avicii Documentary to Be Released On Netflix Before 2019

Avicii: True Stories will be released to the public at the end of December.

165_main_danny_mahoney52
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Turns Composer with Film Score Debut On Netflix's Polar Soundtrack

'Polar' is out now on Netflix.

1026-fyre-festival-splash-3
NEWS

Fyre Festival Attendee Wages Copyright Suit Against Netflix

This isn't the first time Netflix has landed in scrutiny over copyright issues regarding its Fyre Festival documentary.

A photo of the Tomorrowland 2012: The Book of Wisdom main stage.
EVENTS

Anjunabeats, Eric Prydz, ASOT and Q-Dance Among Tomorrowland 2019 Hosts

Tomorrowland has announced the hosts for its 2019 edition.

Defqon.1 at Home
EVENTS

Watch the Dazzling Closing Ritual from Q-dance's "Defqon.1 at Home" Livestream

Defqon.1 at Home may have earned the title of MVP of quarantine livestreams.

Fyre Festival
NEWS

New Fyre Festival Documentary Coming to Netflix in January

Soon you can watch Fyre Festival unravel from the comfort of your couch.