Q-Dance to Debut Audiovisual Hardstyle Experience on Netflix

Q-Dance, best known for their wildly popular hardstyle festival Defqon 1, has scored a landmark deal with Netflix. On December 22nd, their audiovisual experience Qlimax: The Source will be available to stream for the first time.

Q-Dance has enlisted an impressive list of artists for Qlimax: The Source, including performances from Sub Zero Project, Phuture Noize, Headhunterz and JDX, B-Front, KELTEK, and Sefa. While we've only been able to view the trailer so far, Qlimax: The Source is looking to be quite the sinister offering. Opening with flare-like flashes in the darkness, the trailer quickly cuts to an intimidating figure with glimpses of each of the contributing artists. To wrap things up, the trailer then gives viewers a preview of the various worlds Q-Dance has created for the project.

Though we've seen Netflix produce content that explores dance music in the past, such as XOXO and Turn Up Charlie, this will be the company's first run at a hardstyle-focused cinematic endeavor. Even more enticing is the notion that Q-Dance's deal could potentially pave the way for more dance music features on Netflix.

You can watch the trailer for Qlimax: The Source below.

FOLLOW Q-DANCE:

Website: q-dance.com

Facebook: facebook.com/Qdance

Twitter: twitter.com/Q_Dance

Instagram: instagram.com/q_dance