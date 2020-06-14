Massive Illegal "Quarantine Raves" in Greater Manchester Lead to Death of Man, Rape of Woman

Thousands of people attended illegal "quarantine raves" in Greater Manchester on Saturday, June 13th, flocking to Daisy Nook Country Park and Carrington to join the illegal events.

After swooping in and dissolving the raves, police reported tragic news. One man, aged 20, died of a suspected drug overdose, three people were stabbed, and an 18-year-old woman was raped. The Daisy Nook rave in Failsworth, Oldham attracted over 4,000 people, but police did not report any criminal activity beyond illegal attendance.

However, the Carrington rave was more perilous. Police reported multiple stabbings, one of which is an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries, according to a report from BBC News. The Carrington event was also the location of the rape of the 18-year-old woman, who is receiving treatment. "We are also investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman who attended this event and we have specialist officers supporting her and her family whilst enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect," said a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson.

Sacha Lord, Greater Manchester's first ever Night Time Economy Adviser, took to social media to vehemently condemn the illicit raves.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes also castigated the raves, asserting that officers "were met with violence, resulting in items being thrown and a police car being vandalised."

Moreover, Bev Hughes, Greater Manchester's Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crimes, said the events industry had agreed "to blacklist any supplier who is involved with illegal raves," adding that those suppliers are "reckless" and responsible for putting "themselves and their communities in real danger."