Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Quebec and British Columbia Ban Dancing In Bars and Nightclubs
Publish date:

Quebec and British Columbia Ban Dancing In Bars and Nightclubs

The two provinces recently relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in nightlife businesses—but you can't dance.
Author:

Dima Pechurin

As clubbers from Sin City to New York wile out in the nation's top venues, our friends in the Great White North apparently aren't as lucky.

Two Canadian provinces have reportedly relaxed COVID-19 restrictions affecting nightlife businesses—but attendees must refrain from dancing. According to Global News, Quebec and British Columbia are currently the only two provinces with a mandate that bans dancing in bars and nightclubs.

"Montréal is one of the last few cities in the world where you still can’t dance, and we have one of the highest vaccination rates in the world for adults," said Mathieu Grondin, the co-founder of MTL 24/24, a non-profit organization that analyzes, animates and provides frameworks for the city's nightlife. "Dance floors have reopened all across Europe, all across North America."

general

Why the ban on dancing, you ask? The Health Department is taking a gradual approach to relaxing COVID-19 regulations "depending on the epidemiological situation," said a department spokesperson.

Recommended Articles

ade
EVENTS

ADE Announces 2022 Dates, Return of Pro Conference

The ADE Pro conference was cancelled in 2021 due to stringent guidelines from the Dutch government.

2 hours ago
56e0167cc5b34347a2f5a4166afd4bda--benny-benassi-skrillex
NEWS

Watch Skrillex Bring Out Benny Benassi to Drop Iconic "Cinema" Remix In New York

Skrillex's DJ set at Avant Gardner was one for the ages.

3 hours ago
empty dancefloor
NEWS

Quebec and British Columbia Ban Dancing In Bars and Nightclubs

The two provinces recently relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in nightlife businesses—but you can't dance.

5 hours ago

According to Dr. André Veillette, an immunologist at the Montréal Clinical Research Institute, the close proximity between dancing individuals essentially engenders a breeding ground for transmission of the virus.

"Usually when people dance they breathe faster, they talk to the people around them, people are very close. They’re not two metres apart, they’re sometimes two centimetres apart," Veillette told Global News, adding that the ventilation in bars and nightclubs also poses an issue. "It’s got the right combination to cause a lot of trouble."

On Saturday, October 23rd, a faction of Montréal natives gathered on Mount Royal to protest the ban on dancing. The gathering featured a live DJ and attracted hundreds of protesters, some waving signs that read "dance for the right to dance."

As of Wednesday, October 27th, Quebec health officials have administered 13,195,339 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, CBC reports. According to Quebec's Health Ministry, 90% of the eligible population in the province has received one dose of vaccine and 86% has received both jabs.

Related

1965533_635326896560057_4925676999296510390_o
INDUSTRY

Thailand's Hospitals Are On the "Brink of Collapse" After COVID-19 Spreads Through Nightclubs

According to a report by The Independent, Thailand's third wave of the virus emanated from a spread in the country's nightlife in April.

Ipse Berlin
NEWS

Popular German Nightclub IPSE Severely Damaged After Suspected Arson Attack

The open-air club shared the devastating news on Facebook.

mask
NEWS

New Mask Mandate Could Severely Impact Los Angeles Nightlife

A new wave of COVID-19 restrictions could be on the horizon as business owners prepare for the impact of the delta variant.

The Stud
INDUSTRY

Historic Venue The Stud, Oldest Gay Bar In San Francisco, Is Closing Its Doors

Another storied venue sadly bites the dust due to the impact of COVID-19.

Secretsundaze
NEWS

London Underground Dance Music Brand Secretsundaze is In Danger of Permanent Closure

Thanks to COVID-19, the longstanding studio and record label has one foot in a coffin and the other on a banana peel.

general club los angeles
NEWS

Los Angeles Nightclubs to Require Proof of Vaccination for Entry

The new COVID-19 mandate will go into effect on October 7th.

Police
NEWS

13 Dead in Stampede After Police Raid Peru Nightclub

Police were at the club to enforce the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

deadmau5 veld festival toronto
EVENTS

Veld Music Festival Moves to 2022, Announces Headliners Martin Garrix and Marshmello

Despite the dizzying return of North American music festivals, the 2021 edition of Toronto's Veld has been abandoned due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.