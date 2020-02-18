RÜFÜS DU SOL to Premiere Immersive Concert Recording, Live from Joshua Tree

Fresh off of their recent GRAMMY Awards nominations, Australian super trio RÜFÜS DU SOL are excited to share an intimate, never-before-seen live concert experience. Premiering tomorrow, February 18th at Vista Theater in Los Angeles, California, the audiovisual spectacle was filmed in breathtakingly beautiful Joshua Tree.

During the 45-minute immersive film experience, the group performs select tracks off of their highly praised studio albums BLOOM, ATLAS and the recently GRAMMY-nominated SOLACE. Best known for their highly dynamic, poignant music and compelling live sets that take listeners on an inspiring and metamorphic journey, over the last ten years RÜFÜS DU SOL have gained worldwide recognition. Touring the globe delivering their groundbreaking electronic sound at renowned festivals such as Bonnaroo, Electric Daisy Carnival, and Splendour in the Grass, RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live from Joshua Tree demonstrates the next phase in the extraordinarily talented trio's evolution.

RÜFÜS DU SOL are set to launch their United States headline tour this spring where they will play major festivals including the likes of Governors Ball, CRSSD Festival, and Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival in addition to premier venues such as the Masonic Temple in Detroit, Michigan. The duo will finish their headline tour with two nights at the epic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

To give back to their native country of Australia, RÜFÜS DU SOL recently donated $50,000 to Rural Fire Service. This month they will also host a fundraiser with San Diego-based promoter FNGRS CRSSD to benefit the RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

Watch the trailer for RÜFÜS DU SOL: Live from Joshua Tree below.

RÜFÜS DU SOL World Tour 2020

February 22 - Envision Festival - Uvita, Costa Rica

February 26 - The Pavilion - Indianapolis, IN

February 27 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

February 28 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MI

February 29 - The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MI

March 3 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

March 5 - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival - Okeechobee, FL

March 7 - M3F Festival - Phoenix, AZ

March 8 - CRSSD Festival - San Diego, CA

March 11 - Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

March 13 - Revention Music Center - Houston, TX

March 14 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Austin, TX

March 15 - Art of the Wild - Las Vegas, NV (DJ Set)

May 15 - Pepsi Center - Mexico City, Mexico

May 16 - Corona Capital - Guadalajara, Mexico

May 19 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

May 21 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

May 22 - Masonic Temple - Detroit, MI

May 23 - The Agora - Cleveland, OH

May 27 - The Pageant - Saint Louis, MO

May 29 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

May 30 - Huntington Bank Pavilion - Chicago, IL

June 2 - Express Live! - Columbus, OH

June 5 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

June 6 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - Montréal, QC

June 7 - The Governors Ball Music Festival - New York, NY

July 1 - Open’er Festival - Gdynia, Poland

July 5 - Main Square Festival - Arras, France

July 10 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

July 14 - Gru Village Festival - Turin, Italy

July 17 - Melt Festival - Gräfenhainichen, Germany

July 19 - Lollapalooza - Paris, France

August 6 - PNE Amphitheatre - Vancouver, BC

August 7 - Cuthbert Amphitheater - Eugene, OR

August 12 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

August 13 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

