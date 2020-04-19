R3HAB Hints at Forthcoming Collaboration With Alan Walker

Dutch producer R3HAB slid into Alan Walker's Instagram today to drop a hint about a forthcoming collaboration. While he wasn't exactly verbose, he was far from cryptic, writing, "Alan Walker x R3HAB incoming," followed by dual fire emojis.

u/mikkerj via Reddit

R3HAB ended 2020 on a high note, collaborating with international pop superstar Zayn and Jungleboi for the dance pop single "Flames." He then stomped his way into 2020 by teaming up with GATTÜSO for an electronic rendition of Radiohead's classic "Creep" before joining forces with Grammy-nominated artist Andy Grammer for "Good Example," which appeared on his own CYB3RPVNK imprint.

Alan Walker has stayed busy as well, dropping a five-track remix package for his Ava Max collaboration "Home, Pt. II" in February before releasing his indie dance single "Heading Home," which features Ruben, the following month.

As of the time of writing, neither R3HAB nor Alan Walker have divulged any further details of a collaboration, including a release date.

FOLLOW R3HAB:

Facebook: facebook.com/r3hab

Twitter: twitter.com/r3hab

Instagram: instagram.com/r3hab

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/r3hab

FOLLOW ALAN WALKER:

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/alanwalker

Facebook: facebook.com/alanwalkermusic

Twitter: twitter.com/IAmAlanWalker

Instagram: instagram.com/alanwalkermusic/