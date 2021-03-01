RAC Has Launched a Creative Agency Specializing in NFTs

6 Digital will help artists navigate the world of the blockchain-powered artwork.
Jules Davies

For years, RAC has been a strong proponent of blockchain technology. Last year, he went as far as to introduce his own cryptocurrency called $RAC, a Zora-based community token powered by Ethereum. He's also fervently supported fellow artists looking to enter the high-tech world of NFTs, or non-fungible-tokens.

Now, RAC will share his wealth of crypto knowledge through a new creative agency, 6 Digital. Announced across his social media pages, his new agency will specialize in NFTs and help artists develop and manage their own releases. 6 Digital will help artists navigate and demystify the complex world of the blockchain-powered digital collectibles, the popularity of which has mushroomed in recent weeks.

Check out RAC's announcement below.

The new venture was a huge hit with artists and fans, as evidenced in a screenshot shared by RAC in a follow-up to his tweet. Twitter had to temporarily throttle the agency's new page due to "suspicious activity" likely stemming from a rapid influx of followers. 

You can stay up to date with 6 Digital on the agency's official website. Details are scarce as of this article's publication, but a contact email has been listed for those interested in learning more.

