Rainbow Serpent Festival Postponed Due to Australian Wildfires

As bushfires continue to ravage nearly the entire continent of Australia, 28 lives have been lost with countless others and an immense amount of wildlife affected by the disaster. Rainbow Serpent Festival - which was set to take place January 24th-27th in Lexton, Victoria - has now been rescheduled in light of the blazes. Organizers issued an official statement in regards to the postponement.

Initially, Rainbow Serpent was cancelled but the festival's key stakeholders were able to get together and work on a possible solution that would keep the event active while generating forms of relief for the Australian fires. Rainbow Serpent Festival will now be held as two separate events in 2020. The first of these will take place in the Melbourne Central Business District on January 26th, and will host "the majority of special guest performers from the original lineup."

The second event will be hosted over multiple dates on Easter weekend, at the original event site in Lexton, Victoria. It will host special community features including tree planting, a community working bee, and more - all benefiting reconstruction of affected areas and the local economies.

Ticket holders who cannot make it to the rescheduled events will be refunded, and details about partial or full refunds will be released tomorrow, January 10th.

DONATE TO AUSTRALIAN FIRE RELIEF CHARITIES:

WIRES: wires.org.au

NSW Rural Fire Service: rfs.nsw.gov.au

County Fire Authority of Victoria: cfa.vic.gov.au

