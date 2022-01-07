Ray Volpe Announces Collabs With Marshmello, Adventure Club, NGHTMRE, More

Ray Volpe is primed for a monster year.

Taking to social media on January 6th, the young bass music production virtuoso has announced a myriad of high-profile collabs in the works. Volpe's hard drive is apparently mouthwatering, chock full of unreleased music with the likes of Marshmello, NGHTMRE, Adventure Club and more. One of the tracks, he added, is dropping later this month.

Marshmello dropped the curtain on his unreleased collab with Volpe at the 2021 edition of Lollapalooza, where he kicked off his headlining performance with the dubstep banger.

Needless to say, fans of Volpe are safe to look forward to a prolific year of genre-defying electronic music. And after signing with famed dubstep imprint Disciple in 2021, it seems his leap into the upper echelon of bass music will happen sooner rather than later.

"i've spent the majority of my career trying to find a place where i felt the most home, & i’ve finally found that here," Volpe tweeted last summeer. "this is a new chapter for volpetron & i can’t wait for y’all to see what’s next..."

