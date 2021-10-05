Rebecca Black Performs Surprise DJ Set at Syracuse House Party

Rebecca Black is still queen of the weekend.

The infamous "Friday" songstress recently took to the stage for the first time in nearly two years for a show at Syracuse University. The event was hosted by the college's dedicated radio station, WERW Radio.

Black's return to the stage is coupled with the release of her sophomore EP, Rebecca Black Was Here, which dropped in early summer. Her Syracuse appearance saw her test-running new cuts from the record for the first time in anticipation of a more substantial tour happening early next year.

Following her scheduled performance at The Schine Underground, Black was spotted again at an afterparty. She seen was dominating the DJ decks from the middle balcony of a multi-story apartment complex.

It was a full house on the balcony above and the courtyard below as Black performed for a spirited audience while donning an unmissable pink cowboy hat. She proclaimed she was in her "college girl era" on social media as videos began to surface of her popping bottles and dousing gleeful attendees with champagne into the wee hours of the morning.

Black also recently celebrated the landmark 10-year anniversary of "Friday" with a massive remix featuring Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3. You can listen here.

