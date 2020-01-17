Red Light Management Launches Gaming Division to Fuse Gaming, Brands, Music Together

Red Light Management - an independent music management firm that represents artists and bands like AC Slater, Borgore, Cedric Gervais, ODESZA, Bassnectar and more - is getting into the video game market with a new gaming division called Hit Command. Brands, content creators and artists who are wanting to get into the global gaming economy can leverage Hit Command’s services and connections within the live event space to assist in the development of curated experiences, intellectual property, and partnership opportunities.

Artists will have a chance to get in front of the global gaming community through the video games they play on a daily basis. Hit Command has already partnered with some of the world’s leading event agencies to provide artists ways to engage and interact with the gaming community, converting gamers into fans, listeners, and concertgoers.

According to TechCrunch, “video game revenue in 2018 reached a new peak of $43.8 billion, up 18 percent from the previous years.” Furthermore, “67 percent of Americans, or roughly 211 million people, play video games on at least one type of device, with more than half of those who game, playing on multiple platforms,” stated Variety.

“There has never been a better time for artists or brands to get into the gaming ecosystem,” stated Red Light Management’s head of gaming, William Morris. “Not only is the user base in gaming growing at an exponential pace here in the U.S. but [other] territories like Asia, which has invested heavily in its telecom and wireless infrastructure, are allowing more people outside of the major metropolitan hubs connect into the gaming ecosystem.”

U.S. advertisers are predicted to spend $3.67 billion on advertisements within video games on mobile, desktop, or console platforms in 2020, according to eMarketer. With such a large budget, there’s no reason an artist should avoid dipping their feet into the gaming communities and create distinct intellectual property that can turn into a large source of income.

“There is a massive opportunity for our artist and brand clients to create unique [intellectual property] within the gaming community that could not only generate great returns financially, but expose their music or brand to a whole new global audience,” stated Steve Satterthwaite, partner at Red Light Management and head of the electronic division. “The combination of global growth and engagement around gaming, our company will be uniquely positioned to help any level of acts or brands tap into one of the most exciting areas of entertainment and media consumption for the foreseeable future.”

Follow Red Light Management:

Facebook: facebook.com/Red-Light-Management-239591322755278/

Twitter: twitter.com/redlightmgmt

Instagram: instagram.com/redlightmanagement