New Roof Built Over Red Rocks Amphitheatre Stage to Combat Weather Conditions

It looks like Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre is planning for the return of live concerts in a big way.

The iconic open-air venue recently kickstarted a renovation project on its stage, which has hosted myriad legendary musicians over the years. It looks like the venue's operators are building a roof so that concerts can move forward despite weather conditions, which has been somewhat of an issue over the years. In 2019, a performance by future bass star ILLENIUM was abandoned due to snow. Other show cancellations in years past include fabled "Hallelujah" singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and famed jam band The String Cheese Incident.

The Red Rocks Amphitheatre is revered for its natural acoustics, of course, which are made possible by the two giant monoliths that flank the venue. However, the new design isn't likely to affect the stage's sound dispersion.

Take a closer look at the venue's stage renovations below.

Red Rocks also recently announced its full 2021 show schedule, which includes performances from electronic music superstars such as RÜFÜS DU SOL, REZZ, Rusko, Lindsey Stirling, Zeds Dead, Alison Wonderland, NGHTMRE, Bob Moses, and Big Wild, among many others. The venue will also host a number of iconic artists outside the scope of dance music, like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jimmy Buffett, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Foreigner.

Red Rocks was one of countless music destinations to pull the plug on operations following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the distribution of vaccines slowly progresses across the country, many of those venues are preparing to reopen. Sadly, many still find themselves in danger of permanent closure, despite a $15 billion stimulus package designed to save our stages.

