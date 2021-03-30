Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Reopen This Summer With Events at 2,500 Capacity

The venue announced it will host 2,500 capacity events for its 80th anniversary summer season.

With state approval, Red Rocks will soon reopen for its 80th anniversary summer season. Originally hosting up to 9,450 people, the venue's reduced capacity represents around 25% of its normal volume. Representatives announced the news on Red Rocks' official Twitter page, promising more announcements soon.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic Colorado open air venue wasn’t immune to the widespread closures precipitated by the virus' impact. While Red Rocks worked with state officials in September and October to host socially-distant, 175-capacity shows, the regulations weren’t economical for the venue to continue operations.

Each county in Colorado falls into its own color-coded category—each of which determines the capacity regulations for venues—and the city of Denver and its surrounding counties are in the “yellow" phase. Red Rocks Amphitheatre organizers are yet to announce more information regarding social distancing guidelines and other safety measures pertaining to the 2,500 capacity shows.

Currently, Zeds Dead, STS9, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Louis The Child, REZZ, Alison Wonderland, Big Gigantic, Opiuo and CloZee, Ganja White Night, and more are scheduled to perform this season. Check out the venue's full calendar here.