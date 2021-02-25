Red Rocks Amphitheatre Planning for Concerts in April With Vastly Reduced Capacity

Just like the countless concert venues who have felt the wrath of COVID-19 over the course of the past year, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre is adjusting to the new norm.

According to Denver CBS affiliate KKTV, the fabled open air venue is planning a "big announcement" in April after submitting COVID-19 variance requests to city and state health officials.

CBS Denver adds that fans can expect a much different concert experience than years past due to new safety measures instated to mitigate the spread of the virus, such as mask-wearing and vastly reduced capacity. "You know you’ll still be able to see a show and you’ll be in the venue, but it’s not going to feel that same way as it has in the past," said Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts.

In early January, Red Rocks announced its 2021 concert schedule, which includes performances by RÜFÜS DU SOL, REZZ, Rusko, Lindsey Stirling, and Zeds Dead, among other electronic music stars. The schedule also boasts a bevy of legendary musical acts, like Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner. While tickets to those shows are still valid as of today, things could change, Kitts said.

"Those tickets are still good, if those shows play off," he cautioned. "The reality is that a number of those won’t play off because we will be at reduced capacity when Red Rocks finally opens."

Denver NBC affiliate KUSA reports that there is currently a total of 376 patients hospitalized with the virus in Colorado. Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment indicates that 824,298 people have been vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine and 411,107 have been treated with two doses.

Source: CBS Denver