Red Rocks Amphitheatre Will Resume Concerts at Full Capacity in June

Victory for Red Rocks after a tumultuous year that saw the fabled open air venue postpone or cancel an unprecedented amount of concerts.
Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (via Twitter)

Following a tumultuous year that saw the venue postpone or cancel an unprecedented amount of concerts, Colorado's fabled Red Rocks Amphitheatre will soon reopen at full capacity.

Organizers took to social media to announce that Red Rocks will resume operations at 100% capacity—or 9,545 patrons—this summer starting June 21st. Until then, the seating capacity limit is 6,300 fans as of today.

Notable electronic music shows scheduled in the month after the capacity expansion include a two-night headlining run by STS9 on July 23rd and 24th, twin performances by RÜFÜS DU SOL on August 11th and 12th, and an August 20th concert featuring Big Wild and Bob Moses, among others.

The news arrives after Governor Jared Polis gave Colorado venues the green-light to host large events without the need to obtain state and local health department approval. Polis announced the lift of restrictions last week, according to JamBase.

Red Rocks organizers also recently announced that attendees will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccination at select Red Rocks shows. Health officials began inoculating live music fans at the open air venue on May 14th, administering the one-time Johnson & Johnson shot for attendees 18 and over.

For more information and to check out Red Rocks' full 2021 event schedule, head over to the venue's website.

