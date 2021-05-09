Red Rocks Amphitheatre Rumored to Host Full-Capacity Shows in July

The Avett Brothers said they have been told their July run of shows at Red Rocks will welcome upwards of 10,000 fans.

Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater may very well see shows at full capacity within just a couple of months.

The revelation that the open-air venue could reach full capacity starting in July came from a tweet made by folk rock band The Avett Brothers. The group took to social media to share an update with fans, and therein mentioned that they had only agreed to play the venue if organizers allowed it to operate at capacity. The venue holds just shy of 10,000 attendees.

The band mentioned that so far, they have been assured by organizers that this request will be honored. The Avett Brothers are slated to play a three-day run at the venue this summer from July 9th to 11th.

Red Rocks received approval from the state to begin hosting shows in April at a limited 2,500 person capacity, so a full capacity show taking place just two months from now will mark a dramatic step forward in reopening. Around 40% of Colorado's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine thus far, so if the trajectory continues, it seems likely that Red Rocks be back to normal sooner than later.

In the immediate short term, dance music heavyweights ZHU, and Diplo, are taking on the venue while shows from Zeds Dead, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Louis The Child pepper the late summer months.