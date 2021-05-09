Red Rocks Amphitheatre Rumored to Host Full-Capacity Shows in July

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Rumored to Host Full-Capacity Shows in July

The Avett Brothers said they have been told their July run of shows at Red Rocks will welcome upwards of 10,000 fans.
Author:
Publish date:
The Avett Brothers said they have been told their July run of shows at Red Rocks will welcome upwards of 10,000 fans.

Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater may very well see shows at full capacity within just a couple of months. 

The revelation that the open-air venue could reach full capacity starting in July came from a tweet made by folk rock band The Avett Brothers. The group took to social media to share an update with fans, and therein mentioned that they had only agreed to play the venue if organizers allowed it to operate at capacity. The venue holds just shy of 10,000 attendees.

The band mentioned that so far, they have been assured by organizers that this request will be honored. The Avett Brothers are slated to play a three-day run at the venue this summer from July 9th to 11th. 

Red Rocks received approval from the state to begin hosting shows in April at a limited 2,500 person capacity, so a full capacity show taking place just two months from now will mark a dramatic step forward in reopening. Around 40% of Colorado's population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine thus far, so if the trajectory continues, it seems likely that Red Rocks be back to normal sooner than later.

In the immediate short term, dance music heavyweights ZHU, and Diplo, are taking on the venue while shows from Zeds Dead, RÜFÜS DU SOL, and Louis The Child pepper the late summer months. 

Related

Red Rocks Amphitheatre
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Reopen This Summer With Events at 2,500 Capacity

Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced it will host 2,500 capacity events for its 80th anniversary summer season.

Blanke
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Planning for Concerts in April With Vastly Reduced Capacity

The fabled open air venue is planning a "big announcement" in April.

A nighttime photo of one of the rock formations at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.
NEWS

Pollstar Declares Red Rocks Amphitheatre Best Outdoor Venue in U.S.

Red Rocks was recognized at the 30th Annual Pollstar Awards.

Blanke
EVENTS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Announces Limited Capacity Concert with Tiësto

Fitz and The Tantrums, Lotus, and more will also headline shows at the iconic venue.

Red Rocks
EVENTS

[INSIDE] Famed Colorado Venue Red Rocks Shares Dates for Rescheduled Shows, Cancellations

Red Rocks is on the comeback trail following postponements and cancellations due to the impact of COVID-19.

Illenium-2017-billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Watch: Two Full Nights of llenium at Red Rocks

Those who missed Illenium's career-making shows at Red Rocks can still catch them online.

A photo of Canadian DJ/producer Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) during a performance courtesy of Rukes.
NEWS

Rezz Announces Full Lineup for Red Rocks Amphitheatre Return

The full entertainment roster has been revealed for Rezz Rocks II.

DI5_TrbVYAAJxtb
EVENTS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Announces Spring 2021 Shows With Diplo and SIDEPIECE

The Grammy-nominated "On My Mind" producers will touch down in Colorado in May.