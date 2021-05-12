Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations During Concerts

Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations During Concerts

Starting this week, fans can receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while attending a concert at Red Rocks.
Author:
Publish date:

Alive Coverage

Starting this week, fans can receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while attending a concert at Red Rocks.

Starting Thursday, concert-goers at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccinations during select concerts.

Westword reports that Denver's cultural agency, Denver Arts & Venue, has joined forces with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment to inoculate attendees onsite starting tomorrow, May 14th at Diplo and SIDEPIECE's concert.

Health officials at Red Rocks will administer the one-time Johnson & Johnson shot for anyone 18 and over. Fans who opt to get vaccinated will also receive an 80th anniversary Red Rocks t-shirt and a voucher for concessions. Offering 100 doses each night, the DDPHE is focusing on vaccinating younger concert-goers who may not have had access to the vaccine.

red rocks

Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at select concerts starting May 13th, 2021.

"The entertainment industry only works when people are able to gather together, and a healthy audience is vitally important at Red Rocks,” said Arts & Venues spokesperson Brian Kitts in a statement. "We’re making it easy to come to a concert and leave knowing that our fans have protected themselves, their families and their fellow music lovers.”

Over the years, the fabled open air venue has served as a place of solace not only for local Colorado music fans, but for all travelers far and wide. In April 2020 Red Rocks shuttered and postponed its events due to the impact of COVID-19, including their Easter Sunrise Service, which had taken place for the past seven decades. 

Fast-forward one year, when Red Rocks finally reopened to the public on April 22nd for a three-night event with the band Lotus at a limited capacity of 2,500 fans.

For more information and to view the venue's 2021 schedule, head over to the Red Rocks website.

Related

DI5_TrbVYAAJxtb
EVENTS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Announces Spring 2021 Shows With Diplo and SIDEPIECE

The Grammy-nominated "On My Mind" producers will touch down in Colorado in May.

Blanke
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Planning for Concerts in April With Vastly Reduced Capacity

The fabled open air venue is planning a "big announcement" in April.

red rocks
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre Rumored to Host Full-Capacity Shows in July

The Avett Brothers said they have been told their July run of shows at Red Rocks will welcome upwards of 10,000 fans.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre
NEWS

Red Rocks Amphitheatre to Reopen This Summer With Events at 2,500 Capacity

Red Rocks Amphitheatre announced it will host 2,500 capacity events for its 80th anniversary summer season.

A nighttime photo of one of the rock formations at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.
NEWS

Pollstar Declares Red Rocks Amphitheatre Best Outdoor Venue in U.S.

Red Rocks was recognized at the 30th Annual Pollstar Awards.

general
INDUSTRY

Indoor Concerts and Other Private Gatherings Can Return in California Starting April 15th

As California beings to enter the less restrictive Orange tier, indoor concerts are finally on the horizon.

General
NEWS

The Future of Festivals? Ticketmaster May Require COVID-19 Vaccination Proof to Attend Concerts

Will verified vaccination speed up the return to traditional live events?

mask
INDUSTRY

Ticketmaster Denies Reports of Mandated COVID-19 Vaccination Proof for Access to Concerts

"We are not forcing anyone to do anything."