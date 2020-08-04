Daft Punk Tops the Official r/electronicmusic "Top 100 Albums of the 2010s" List

Over the last few weeks, the r/electronicmusic subreddit has been compiling the top 100 albums of the 2010s, calling on its dedicated users to flesh out the list. Due to its fervent and steadfast fanbase, which is rooted in a passionate Reddit community, the list holds a ton of weight in the electronic music sphere.

After weeks of deliberations, the r/electronicmusic moderators have unveiled the final rankings. Topping the list is Daft Punk's seminal Random Access Memories, which represents a solid, irrefutable pick. Following in the second spot is Porter Robinson's Worlds, which set the EDM realm ablaze back in August 2014. Rounding out the top 5 are Flume's self-titled Flume LP, Jamie xx's In Colour, and Jon Hopkins' Immunity.

You can check out the full list below, courtesy of a screenshot shared by the the r/electronicmusic moderators.