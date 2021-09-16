September 16, 2021
"Thicc Booty McSpin Daddy": Redditors Rally Behind Fake Artist to Disrupt DJ Mag's Top 100 List
Publish date:

"Thicc Booty McSpin Daddy": Redditors Rally Behind Fake Artist to Disrupt DJ Mag's Top 100 List

The fictitious DJ is the brainchild of one fed up Redditor who hopes his campaign will make waves for the controversial ranking.
Author:
The fictitious DJ is the brainchild of one fed up Redditor who hopes his campaign will make waves for the controversial ranking.

It's that time of year again: DJ Mag is about to unleash the EDM kraken with its annual Top 100 DJs competition. 

Hoping to change the game is one fed up Redditor who is rallying a network of trolls to cast their ballots for a fake DJ. "initially i thought deez nuts but i thought we should make it even more ridiculous," he said of the fictitious artist, dubbed Thicc Booty McSpin Daddy.

The post has since been pinned to the top of the r/EDM subreddit by its moderators.

Recommended Articles

swedish house mafia
NEWS

Meatballs and Music: Swedish House Mafia Announce New Collab With IKEA

Many fans believed a teaser shared earlier in the week by the iconic dance music trio referenced an upcoming collab with The Weeknd. Not quite.

Screen Shot 2021-09-16 at 3.08.45 PM
NEWS

"Thicc Booty McSpin Daddy": Redditors Rally Behind Fake Artist to Disrupt DJ Mag's Top 100 List

The fictitious DJ is the brainchild of one fed up Redditor who hopes his campaign will make waves for the controversial ranking.

Alison Wonderland
NEWS

Watch Alison Wonderland Levitate In Eerie Red Rocks Performance Intro

What kind of sorcery is this?

Thicc Booty McSpin Daddy has gained some serious traction so far, and the nonexistent DJ's creator has even appealed to dance music superstar Dillon Francis for help with the campaign. 

Now in its 28th year, the Top 100 DJs list is no stranger to jokes and controversy. Even artists who have won the controversial poll, which is based on a global popular vote, have questioned its legitimacy. Remember this rant from Hardwell, or these masterful parody campaign ads? San Holo even made a mock apology to his fans in 2019 for failing to make the cut.

Related

lQiHYOPA
INDUSTRY

DJ Mag Announces Weekly Livestreams in Honor of Top 100 List

From this weekend until mid-September, the dance publication will host livestreams on Saturdays and Sundays.

Martin Garrix
NEWS

Voting for DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs 2017 is Now Open!

Yup, it's that time of the year again! The voting for the DJ Mag Top 100 Djs poll has officially kicked off, let the shenanigans begin!

58dcf28b17768
NEWS

DJ Mag Reveals Top 100 Clubs List for 2019

DJ Mag offers their insight on the world's leading clubs.

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix on DJ Mag Top 100: "I Really Don't Care"

Martin Garrix expressed indifference and questioned the legitimacy of the DJ Mag Top 100 competition.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
NEWS

Martin Garrix Named #1 on DJ Mag Top 100 DJs for Third Year in a Row

Dutch superstar Martin Garrix dominates the 2018 DJ Mag Top 100 DJs

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
NEWS

Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Dethrone Martin Garrix in DJ Mag Top 100 2019

Love them or hate them, the 2019 DJ Mag Top 100 results reflect the turning tides of EDM.

dimitri vegas & like mike
NEWS

DJ Mag's hilarious ruleset on the usage of 'iPad' promotion teams

On a more serious note: "Any artist or representative deemed to be deliberately in breach of these rules risks being disqualified from the [DJ Mag top 100 DJs] poll and named publicly."

daft punk
NEWS

Daft Punk Tops the Official r/electronicmusic "Top 100 Albums of the 2010s" List

Daft Punk's "Random Access Memories" is a solid and irrefutable pick atop the list.