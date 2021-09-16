The fictitious DJ is the brainchild of one fed up Redditor who hopes his campaign will make waves for the controversial ranking.

It's that time of year again: DJ Mag is about to unleash the EDM kraken with its annual Top 100 DJs competition.

Hoping to change the game is one fed up Redditor who is rallying a network of trolls to cast their ballots for a fake DJ. "initially i thought deez nuts but i thought we should make it even more ridiculous," he said of the fictitious artist, dubbed Thicc Booty McSpin Daddy.

The post has since been pinned to the top of the r/EDM subreddit by its moderators.

Thicc Booty McSpin Daddy has gained some serious traction so far, and the nonexistent DJ's creator has even appealed to dance music superstar Dillon Francis for help with the campaign.

Now in its 28th year, the Top 100 DJs list is no stranger to jokes and controversy. Even artists who have won the controversial poll, which is based on a global popular vote, have questioned its legitimacy. Remember this rant from Hardwell, or these masterful parody campaign ads? San Holo even made a mock apology to his fans in 2019 for failing to make the cut.