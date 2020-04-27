Skrillex, Tame Impala, Jonah Hill More to Appear at 24-Hour Radio Takeover Event "Remote Utopias"

NTS Radio has announced "Remote Utopias," a 24-hour radio takeover event that will take place over two live channels on May 2nd, 2020. Uniting over 50 artists, DJs, filmmakers, and musicians, the event boasts a diverse, eclectic lineup and will feature exclusive premieres, visual art installations and radio and live video streams.

Doing their part to give back amidst the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, NTS Radio will be fundraising for The Global FoodBanking Network, an international nonprofit organization that works to mitigate world hunger issues by "sustaining, uniting and strengthening food banks." "Remote Utopias" patrons can donate via the official NTS Radio website.

The radio takeover event flaunts an expansive list of artists ranging from musicians, poets, photographers, filmmakers, and more. Featured performers include Skrillex, Tame Impala, iconic R&B singer Erykah Badu, and Academy Award-nominated actor, director, and screenwriter Jonah Hill. Check out the full lineup below and tune in on May 2nd here.