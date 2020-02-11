Carl Cox and Adam Beyer Lead the 2020 RESISTANCE Ibiza Residency

One of the dance music capitals of the world, Ibiza attracts the most sought-after DJs and fans that follow suit to the Spanish island for its idyllic weather, perpetual party culture, and world-class nightclubs.

RESISTANCE, Ultra Music Festival’s house and techno brand, is the latest dance music purveyor to set sail for Ibiza this summer. From July 21st to September 15th, 2020, RESISTANCE will return to Ibiza for its fourth season, taking over Privilege nightclub on Tuesdays. Carl Cox and Adam Beyer, two of the biggest names in underground dance music, are on the bill for multiple shows with plenty of additional acts soon to be announced.

Last year, RESISTANCE’s Ibiza residency brought forth time-tested DJs Sasha and John Digweed as well as recent fan favorites Charlotte de Witte, Eats Everything, and Hot Since 82. Not only that, but in 2018 RESISTANCE won “Best Ibiza Night” at the DJ Awards.

Expect another well-curated season from RESISTANCE on the White Isle, with immersive production accompanying the house and techno blasting through Privilege.

