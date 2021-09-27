REZZ Announces 2021 North American Headline Tour

Fans of REZZ will soon be able to descend deeper into the spellbinding chaos of her brand, thanks to a 2021 North American tour that has the look of her most significant outing yet.
REZZ announced her headlining "Spiral Tour" today, noting that it will feature "the biggest production" of her career thus far. Considering the bespoke nature and kaleidoscopic feel of her performances, it's a bold statement and fans should certainly be excited.
REZZ will also be bringing along a supporting cast of fellow bass music producers for the expansive tour, tapping Eprom, Of The Trees, Wreckno, and A Hundred Drums, among other artists.
As she gears up for the release of her fourth album spiral, REZZ is also releasing a new single called "Let Me In," a collaboration with singer-songwriter fknsyd set to drop this Friday, October 1st alongside a music video.
"'Let Me In' with fknsyd is one of my favourite songs I’ve ever worked on," REZZ added, "her voice & song writing is so incredible I can’t wait for you to hear."
REZZ's "Spiral Tour" will officially kick off on February 5th, 2022, in Vancouver. Tickets go on sale this week starting with a Spotify pre-sale, which begins on Wednesday, September 29th at 10AM local time. Fans can purchase passes using the password "Spiral" before tickets are released to the general public on Friday at 10AM.
You can pre-save REZZ's upcoming spiral album, which is due out this fall, here.
