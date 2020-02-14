Rezz and Zeds Dead Tease Upcoming Collab via Twitter

Rezz (real name Isabelle Rezazadeh) and Zeds Dead (real names Dylan "DC" Mamid and Zachary "Hooks" Rapp-Rovan) have finally given fans a taste of their highly anticipated collaboration via Twitter.

While the collaboration remains nameless, fans are finally able to hear what they've been cooking up. As suspected, the track is a slowed down, wobbly nightmare that set to take the bass music scene by storm. Currently, there's no release for the tune. Fans should prepare themselves, however, as both artists have posted teasers in the last 24 hours.

Rezazadeh sent shockwaves throughout the dance music community when she released her debut EP Insurrection on OWSLA in 2015. She quickly gained traction and garnered the attention of deadmau5, leading to her releasing an EP titled The Silence is Deafening via mau5trap.

Mamid and Rapp-Rovan has long been one of the most influential bass music groups in the business. Their works date back to 2006, with their hit remix of "Eyes On Fire" by Blue Foundation coming out in 2007. Since, they've hit every major milestone imaginable, including hosting their annual Deadrocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, launching their Deadbeats imprint, and playing at nearly every major festival.

