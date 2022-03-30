REZZ Is Working On a Collaboration With Alice Glass
For her birthday this year, REZZ treated fans to an unexpected gift.
The beloved bass music producer recently shared that she has a collaboration in the works with Canadian compatriot and renowned electropunk artist Alice Glass. Unsurprisingly, the reaction from fans and their electronic music contemporaries was akin to a collective head explosion since many have been begging for the two to collaborate for quite some time now.
The news comes a month after the iconic Glass premiered her scintillating debut album, PREY//IV. REZZ, on the other hand, is currently wrapping up her "Spiral" tour, which takes its name from her mind-bending third album released in November 2021.
Unfortunately, fans will have to be content with just the reveal since neither REZZ nor Glass have provided any more information at this time.
Recommended Articles
REZZ Is Working On a Collaboration With Alice Glass
The news comes as REZZ closes out her "Spiral" tour and Alice Glass celebrates the release of her debut album, "PREY//IV."
ODESZA Will Preview Their New Album at Coachella In a Trippy, 11,000-Square Foot Dome
A sneak peak of the forthcoming "The Last Goodbye" album will take place in HP's Antarctic Dome, a 360° interactive art installation.
A DJ Remixed Will Smith and Chris Rock's Viral Oscars Moment—And It Slaps
In the wake of the slap-heard-round-the-world, French electronic music artist Kodat took matters into his own hands.
Check out REZZ's announcement below.
FOLLOW REZZ:
Facebook: facebook.com/OfficialREZZ
Twitter: twitter.com/OfficialRezz
Instagram: instagram.com/officialrezz
Spotify: spoti.fi/3feXF0X
FOLLOW ALICE GLASS:
Facebook: facebook.com/aliceglass
Twitter: twitter.com/ALICEGLASS
Instagram: instagram.com/_alice_glass
Spotify: spoti.fi/3DlracO