REZZ Is Working On a Collaboration With Alice Glass

The news comes as REZZ closes out her "Spiral" tour and Alice Glass celebrates the release of her debut album, "PREY//IV."

For her birthday this year, REZZ treated fans to an unexpected gift.

The beloved bass music producer recently shared that she has a collaboration in the works with Canadian compatriot and renowned electropunk artist Alice Glass. Unsurprisingly, the reaction from fans and their electronic music contemporaries was akin to a collective head explosion since many have been begging for the two to collaborate for quite some time now.

The news comes a month after the iconic Glass premiered her scintillating debut album, PREY//IV. REZZ, on the other hand, is currently wrapping up her "Spiral" tour, which takes its name from her mind-bending third album released in November 2021.

Unfortunately, fans will have to be content with just the reveal since neither REZZ nor Glass have provided any more information at this time.

Check out REZZ's announcement below.

